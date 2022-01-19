Kakinada: Cops told to act tough on curfew violators

Kakinada: With the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Kakinada district, District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Tuesday to January 31.

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu appealed to the people to follow the SOPs of Covid in a serious manner to win the fight against the deadly pandemic. The SP instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement night curfew and take stringent action against the violators in the district. He said that everyone should maintain social distance at all places, ensure to wear masks of standard quality, use sanitisers and wash hands at regular intervals to prevent the third wave.

SP Ravindranath Babu said, "People should avoid all kinds of general movement outside and movement for official duties or for emergencies only should be undertaken." He made it clear that strict action as per law will be taken against violators of SOPs.

However, the government has exempted services and people working for the print and electronic media, health workers and persons coming from and going to airports, railway and bus stations. At that time the passengers must show a valid ticket to the police personnel.