Kakinada: Essential commodity kits distributed to flood victims

Kakinada: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu has said that the government will extend necessary help to the flood victims in the state as well as in the district.



He distributed essential commodity kits to the victims in 48th division of Kakinada rural, Jana Chaitanya Nagar Swamy Nagar along with MP Vanga Geetha and other officials.

Later, he said about 40 colonies in the rural area were inundated in floods and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed to distribute essential commodity kits. Along with 25 kgs of rice the kits contain one kg each of Bengal gram, onions, potatoes etc.

Joint collector Lakshmisha said about 25,000 families affected due to floods in the district and all of them will be given the kits.

Corporation commissioner Dinakar Pundakar, revenue divisional officer G Chinni Krishna and others were present.