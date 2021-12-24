Kakinada: Expedite works of housing scheme, PS tells officials

Kakinada: Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Praveen Prakash stated that the legal hurdles pertaining to allotment of the houses to the poor under Pedalandariki Illu – Navaratnalu scheme have been cleared by the High Court. He also said that the officials should motivate the beneficiaries and complete the grounding work at the earliest.

Praveen Prakash inspected the YSR Jaganna Colonies along with District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, Anaparthi MLA Dr Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy at Atchutapuratrayam village and Bikkavolu village of Pedapudi mandal in East Godavari district on Friday. He inspected various construction of houses, internal roads, power and water supply and other infrastructure facilities in YSR Jagananna colonies and interacted with the beneficiaries. He elicited information regarding their problems. He also inspected the toilets built for the beneficiaries in their houses. He also tried to know their individual problems. He enquired about the progress of construction of houses from the engineering officials of the respective departments. He said that he would not tolerate any lapse or delay in the execution of housing works in the district. He also stated that all steps to be taken to benefit the beneficiaries completely and all social welfare schemes should reach the poor people in the district. He instructed the officials to work hard to provide better services to the people through the village and ward secretariat system in the district. Collector Hari Kiran explained the details pertaining to the Navaratnalu scheme.