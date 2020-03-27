Kakinada: Foreign returnees urged to cooperate with officials

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to seize the passports of non-resident Indians, who returned from foreign countries, if they refuse to cooperate with the health authorities or found violating home quarantine measures.



The District Collector organised a review meeting with district officials at the office of the Superintendent of Police here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector appealed to the people to extend their cooperation for preventing the spread of coronavirus. He said that those who come from abroad would have the most coronavirus symptoms and they have to comply with the rules and instructions given by the state government. He said that they have traced all the foreign returnees in the East Godavari district and kept them in home quarantines for 28 days. He said that in the wake of the lockdown imposed, people have to buy essential commodities and vegetables between 6 am to 1 pm.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi urged the people from abroad to be cautious and warned of serious action against those who act as a threat to public health.

Joint Collector G Lakshmisha, Joint Collector 2 G Rajkumari and others were present.