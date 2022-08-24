Kakinada: GGH doctors save premature baby

Kakinada: A team of doctors of Government General Hospital (GGH) here has saved a premature baby girl, who weighed less than one kg when born.

A few months ago, a tribal woman Kalimikota Manga gave birth to a baby girl baby weighing just 800 grams at Dusarapamu village of Rajavommangi mandal in ASR district.

When the child neither cried nor made any oral gestures, its parents were worried and admitted her in GGH, Kakinada on May 23. After keeping the baby in intensive care for three months, the GGH authorities handed over the baby to her parents on Tuesday.

As per the directives of Superintendent Venkata Budda, a special team of doctors has been constituted and gave treatment to the child with support of the ventilator.

According to the doctors, the baby was kept on ventilator for nearly three months. As the baby is premature, its respiratory system, kidney, digestive and cardiovascular system were not developed and she weighed just 800 grams.

While speaking to the media, Dr MAS Raju said that the case has been treated as a special case and challenging in the hospital. He said that right from the

date of admission, the baby has been given special treatment for quick improvement and better response.

For the baby's weight and growth as well as for oral response, special treatment was given. Dr Raju said that in view of the qualitative medical treatment the baby has registered a growth of 1.75 kgs from 800 grams. Dr Raju said that he was happy to state that they have achieved success in the case of the baby regarding her weight as well as growth and she is responding to breast feeding.