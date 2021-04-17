Kakinada GGH to convert into Covid-19 hospital

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that a special control room has been set up at the Collectorate for the speedy resolution of Covid-19 cases in the district.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the Collector said that there are 3,258 Covid-19 active cases in the district, of which 267 were being treated in Covid -19 hospitals set up in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram. He said 2,991 were in home quarantine.

A total of 638 Covid-19 deaths have been registered in the district, he said, adding that when the second wave of coronavirus touched the district, the Covid-19 positive cases rose again in March and April and it registered 9.13 percent in the district. He said that majority of these cases have been registered in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram Urban, Anaparthi, Rajanagaram, Amalapuram and Ramachandrapuram areas.

He said a special control room has been set up in the Collectorate with numbers 0884-2356196 and 18004253077. And the control room will be fully accessible from Monday. He said that Kakinada GGH is being converted into Covid-19 hospital from Monday and Covid services along with OP, Gynecology and Pediatric services will continue at the hospital. He said that the vaccination was given to 70,000 people in the district in a single day on April 14 during the Tika Utsav held from April 11 to 14. He said that they would issue permits to private hospitals in the district with prescribed standards for the management of services.