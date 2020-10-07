Kakinada: Govt urged to release compensation to farmers

Kakinada: CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu urged Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu to immediately pay compensation to farmers for the crops completely damaged due to unseasonal rains in the last two months.



Madhu and Rythu Sangam district president Nakka Srinivasa Rao met the minister at his camp office here on Wednesday. Madhu said that farmers and tenant farmers are facing so many problems in the district.

Due to unseasonal rains the floods the farmers lost their crops. First unprecedented floods and then unseasonal rains have hit the farmers very hard. Hundreds of farmers, who suffered crop loss due to floods in the district, are eagerly waiting for the release compensation by the government.

He said that paddy, banana and other agriculture crops were damaged due to floods particularly in the downstream of Dowleswaram barrage.

The minister assured that the government will take full care of the farmers who lost their crops due to the Godavari floods.