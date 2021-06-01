Kakinada: It's revolutionary, extraordinary, says Minister Viswaroop

Kakinada: Hailing the laying of foundation of 16 medical colleges simultaneously by Chief Minister on Monday, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop called it an extraordinary event.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu stated that the Chief Minister is according priority to the education, health and agriculture sectors including welfare of the farmers across the State.

This is the first time that a CM has taken the revolutionary decision of establishment of a medical college in each parliamentary constituency which was earlier never done before by any government. He said that with the establishment of new colleges, the number of medical seats is going to increase significantly and more seats will be available for poor students.

He said that it is a great event for the people of Konaseema because of the investment of Rs 475 crore for the medical college at Amalapuram. It is a golden chapter in the history of AP. He said that it is indeed a great achievement to acquire land as well as the tendering process.

He said that the long dream of Amalapuram people has at last been fulfilled through the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that with the establishment of a medical college at Amalapuram, the people of Konaseema need not rush to Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram for medical help. Advanced medical care and better healthcare services can be provided through these medical colleges to the future generations in the State.