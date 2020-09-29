Kakinada: JC Raja Kumari says Donating blood an opportunity to save lives

Kakinada: Joint Collector G Raja Kumari has said that donating blood is an opportunity to save lives. Blood can be reproduced in our body.



Inaugurating blood donation camp at Roads and Buildings inspection bungalow under the auspices of Indian Red Cross Society district branch here on Tuesday, she appealed to the people to come forward to donate blood.

Donating blood is gift given by god and everyone should avail this opportunity to save others. Many are dying due to lack of blood and underlined the need to donate blood liberally.

As many as 46 agriculture department staff and 23 school education department staff donated blood. Indian Red Cross Society district president YD Rama Rao, agriculture department joint director SVS Prasad, district educational officer S Abraham and others participated. Later, certificates were distributed to blood donors.