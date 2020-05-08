Kakinada jittery over Visakhapatnam mishap

Kakinada: The gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam has send jitters down the spine of Kakinada people as they are too close to industrial belts in Kakinada. There are various SEZs and industrial zones, which harbours many small and large industries, like polymer, petroleum, fertilizers, chemical plants, oil storage tankers, oil drilling units, ice plants etc. The pensioners paradise, with greenery, planned streets, less pollution, low crime rate, a dream destination for many, started feeling insecure with the Vizag episode.

Psychologist and international corporate trainer APJ Vinu informed 'The Hans India' that there were cases of industrial gas leakage in ice plants and fertiliser plants. A major one was occurred in 2010. In a fertilizer plant accident two persons killed and six were seriously ill after inhaling ammonia.

The smart city people are experiencing foul gases daily during nights. These gases will lead to breathing problems, dangerous illness, asthma and other sickness, he added.

Amalapuram MP Anuradha, reacting on tragic incident in Visakapatnam, remarked that in order to prevent the repetition of these incidents safety steps should be taken. There were frequent ONGC gas leakages in our area, she said and urged the Central government for the prevention of gas leakages.