Kakinada: JNTU in damage control mode

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) administration is gearing up to take action against a professor, who booked rooms in the university guest house for first night of a young couple who are her relatives. The incident created quite a commotion in the state after a video related to the incident went viral on social media and played up by television channels.

University authorities, taking the incident seriously, formed a committee to look into the episode and identify lapses. JNTU-K registrar R Srinivasa Rao told The Hans India that the issue was brought to the notice of vice-chancellor Prof M Ramalinga Raju, who immediately constituted a committee comprising five professors namely JNTU-K Rector Prof G V R Prasad Raju, UCEK principal B Bala Krishna, Civil Engineering department Prof Swarupa Rani, chief engineer Yesuratnam , AP EAPCET convener V Ravindra to investigate the matter and submit a report immediately for further action. "The report will be impartial and objective. Action will be taken depending on the report. The members have already begun their probe," he said.

The registrar said the professor who booked the room has been working in the Mechanical Engineering department for the last 30 years. "The guesthouse is meant for stay of distinguished professors on their visits in connection with conferences and meetings held in the university. No private affairs, particularly relating to marriages, are allowed on the premises," he added.

The incident attracted attention of the social media as well as leaving the staff and students in a shock. Besides, officials feel that the episode shows the the prestigious institution in a poor light.

On the other hand, parents of the students, particularly girls, who stay in hostels on the campus, are angry over the incident. They urge the university authorities to ensure that such incidents are not repeated on the premises of the university and demand appropriate action against those responsible. Parents also want the government order a complete investigation to check whether there were any such incidents earlier too and to take necessary action against the culprits.