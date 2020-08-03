Kakinada: JNTUK yet to utilise RUSA funds

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) is yet to utilise the Rs 20 crore funds sanctioned under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) more than 10 months back to the varsity.

According to sources, if the university submits utilisation certificates, again there will be chances of sanctioning more funds under the scheme. Actually, the time of the utilisation of funds was expired in March-2020. But, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Central government extended the date of utilising the funds till March-2021. However, not a single work has been commenced so far.

Already the engineering department has made proposals for the development works for the purpose. But it is alleged that the engineering department has proposed works which have been already done one-and-half-year back. Such lacunas have made hindrances for commencement of works.

RUSA Coordinator and JNTUK Rector G V R Prasada Raju told The Hans India that Rs 10 crore were allocated to construction of Post Graduate Hostel and Rs 6 crore for procuring equipment for research activities and Rs 4 crore for renovation of buildings.

He said due to Covid-19 crisis, the works have been delayed. He said tenders have been confirmed and a work order was given to the contractor and the works would be commenced soon. He said finalisation of remaining works were in progress.

But it is said that the JNTUK Vice Chancellor M Ramalinga Raju appointed a committee to pursue the works. But, some of committee members found lacuna in the estimations in renovation of buildings. In one department, four to five works have been proposed, but all these works have been completed previously.