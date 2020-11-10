Kakinada: Joint Collector G Raja Kumari wants timely supply of cement

Kakinada: Joint Collector G Raja Kumari directed representatives of cement companies to supply cement on time to ensure timely completion of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and health centres which are under construction in the district.

She convened a meeting with cement company representatives here on Monday. She said the cement should be supplied on weekdays without disruption to the works.

She said that according to the indent issued from May to October, about 29,378 metric tonnes of cement is to be distributed in the district. She advised the officials to upload the bill on time.

RWS SE Gayatri Devi and others were present.