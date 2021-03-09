Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri dresses down bankers for tardy loan process for TIDCO houses

Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri directed the bank officials to open an account for the beneficiaries in respect of Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses in the district and complete the loan processing expeditiously.

She convened a meeting with private bank representatives at the Collectorate and told them to meet their targets regarding the TIDCO houses. Private banks are lagging in account opening, she said.

The private banks should open the pending SB accounts of 14 beneficiaries by March 12 and complete the document process by March 18.

She tried to learn about the problems faced by private banks in account opening. MEPMA PD K Sri Ramani and others were present.