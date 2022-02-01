Kakinada: Kapus likely to emerge as strongest political power

Kakinada: In the wake of proposed new and smaller districts in Godavari region, the Kapus are likely to capture power in the next elections. Owing to lack of unity among BC community, the Kapus alone have been exhibiting a sense of unity and togetherness and hence likely to emerge as the only powerful community in the State. The reorganisation of two Godavari districts would likely come as a shot in the arm for Kapu community as they are going to play a big role in every election in all the proposed new five districts. They are allegedly going to dictate terms in the coming days if things go well after the formation of new districts.

All proposed new districts - Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari (Bheemavaram) and Eluru districts - contain an overwhelming population of Kapu community. In future, there are chances that non-reserved ZPP chairman and municipal chairman posts will be taken away by Kapu community in any elections.

At present, in geographically big districts, though Kapu community consists of more than 30 per cent population in all Assembly segments, because of several factors they could not display their strength in electoral politics. Every Lok Sabha constituency is set to be formed as a new district to become a blessing in disguise to the Kapu community, which is looking forward for their share in power politics in the State.

An interesting factor is that Kakinada district consists of six Kapu MLAs and one Reddy MLA. Same situation prevails in Bhimavaram where there are three Kshatriya MLAs, three Kapu MLAs and one BC MLA. The two Lok Sabha constituencies have no SC reserved constituencies. The delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies will be taken up after the census programme and come into force from 2029 elections. However, Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency consists of three

SC reserved segments while Rajamahendravaram two and Eluru district has one SC and one ST constituencies.

With the merging of Mandapeta and Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituencies into Amalapuram district, the Kapus will become kingmakers in every election. "There is no need to say that the proposed Kakinada district is dominated by the Kapu community."

According to political analysis, 30 to 50 per cent of the population belonged to Kapu community. In contrary, Rajamahendravaram has more BC population but due to lack of unity, Kapus emerge as a single largest community. The same situation is likely to prevail in West Godavari (Bhimavaram) and Eluru districts. However, Eluru district is rich in forest resources, Kolleru lake with Jangareddygudem and KR Puram divisions.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the government to merge Gokavaram mandal into Rajamahendravaram, Pedapudi mandal and Tallarevu into Kakinada district.

Many tribals of Rampachodavram and Chinturu divisions are unhappy that the new district announced by the State government with Paderu as headquarters is far away from their divisions. In Rampachodavaram, cutting across all political parties, all leaders join hands to achieve Rampachodavaram district. They demanded the government not to merge their area into Paderu, which is 250 km away from the agency area.

Former MLA Sitamsetti Venkateswara Rao said that Papikondalu and Papikondalu National Park are the assets of Rampachodavaram and it is unfair on part of the government to merge them with the proposed Paderu district. It is better to merge Rampachodavaram into Rajamahendravaram, he said.

The elders of Koya and Konda Reddy tribes and representatives of various tribal associations formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to fight for a new district headquarters at Rampachodavaram instead of Paderu in Visakhapatnam district.

JAC convener Akkisa Balu stated that Paderu is 380 km away from Yetapaka and 300 km away from Rampachodavram. He demanded the government to declare Rampachodavaram as new district.