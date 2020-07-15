Kakinada: Kendriya Vidyalaya scores 100 pc pass result

Kakinada: Kendriya Vidyalaya principal B Shekhar announced that cent per cent pass percentage was registered by students of first batch of Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results announced on Wednesday.



As many as 29 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya took the exams and all students passed. Shekhar said that 10 students got more than 90 percent and all students got more than 75 percent marks. Two students got 100 out of 100 in Sanskrit and Information Technology. He said that school topper B Surya Durga Sravya got 484 out of 500 and second G Laxmi Sri Raama got 481 out of 500 and in third position B Prabhath got 472 out of 500.