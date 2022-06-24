Kakinada : Management announces closure of Ideal Junior College

Kakinada : Ideal Junior College correspondent P Chiranjeevini Kumari said that it became inevitable for the college authorities to close the college owing to the stopping of the grant by the government. She announced that they are closing the college from 2022-23 academic year in view of the financial crisis and inadequate staff.

She stated that the government suddenly stopped grant to the college without making a proper study of the difficulties of the students as well as teachers. The government has not assessed the financial status of the college, she added.

The correspondent regretted the shifting of aided staff to the government, leaving the students and unaided staff to their fate. She said that the government has not issued any order pertaining to students as well as unaided staff. There is no affiliation with Intermediate Board, she added. Under these circumstances, the college management has resolved to close the junior college from July 1st. She regretted for causing inconvenience to parents as well as students in view of the government's decision.