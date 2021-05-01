Kakinada: Many who booked temples for marriages fear lockdown

Kakinada: In spite of increase in spread of coronavirus infections, performance of marriages at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Vadapalli is indirectly encouraging free movement of people.

In the month of May, there are numerous marriages to be held in view of the auspicious season. Already many people have registered their names in the temples for performing marriages in May.

Last year, during lockdown, people were compelled to perform marriages in the lodges as they were denied permission in Annavaram temple. During that period, the temple lost revenue from marriages.

District collector D Muralidhar Reddy ordered that the timing for visiting the temples is from 8 am to 10 am. Some people who have registered their names to perform marriages are worried about the probable imposition of lockdown in May. Some organisers cancelled their Kalyana Mandapam booking and are making arrangements to hold the events at their residences.

Annavaram temple executive officer Vendra Trinatha Rao told 'The Hans India' that 59 marriages are booked in advance in the temple in May.

They collected registration fee of Rs 5.40 lakh. He said that only 25 to 50 persons will be allowed for each marriage and all temples should strictly adhere to the Covid norms.

He stated that those who have registered their names to conduct marriage in the temple should strictly follow the Covid protocol. He said that they are permitted to seek the darshan of the lord between 8 am and 10 am in the temple.

According to the officials, Sri Veereswara Swamy temple in Muramalla and Sri Vigneshwara temple in Ainavilli and other places have been booked for marriage in May.

It is informed that many priests working in the temples have become victims of Covid and are in quarantine.