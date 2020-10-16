Kakinada: Minister Kurasala Kannababu visits flood-affected areas

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said that due to recent heavy rains and floods, many residential areas in Kakinada and rural constituencies have been inundated.

Along with district officials, he visited flood-affected areas like FCI Colony, Janachaitanya Colony in Kakinada Rural on Thursday. He enquired about the plight of the people.

He directed the officials, secretaries and volunteers to be available to the public in the matter of providing food, drinking water, medicines and other facilities.

He reviewed the arrangements made by the authorities for food, drinking water, medicines and sanitation. He said that many encroachments on drains have been removed and there are still encroachments, which will also be removed.

He directed the MRO not to compromise on the provision of facilities in the relief camp. RDO N Chinni Krishna and others were present.