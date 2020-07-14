Kakinada: Mudragada urged not to quit Kapu movement

Kakinada: Kapu Sena state honorary president Bandaru Naryana Murthi has appealed to Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to withdraw his decision to quit from Kapu agitation.



Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday announced that he is not heading the agitation anymore. Responding to this, Narayana Murthi said for the future of Kapus Padmanabham should think again about his decision.

Mudragada Padmanabham sacrificed many things for the wellbeing of Kapu community and it is not right time to desert the agitation. Kapus will sail with him, he added.