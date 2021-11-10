Kakinada Municipal Commissioner to establish another food vending zone in Smart City

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar stated that another Food Vending Zone is being opened at Vivekananda Park, near Raja Tank for the convenience of merchants.

He said that works pertaining to food vending zones are in progress which is specially meant for street vendors.

Dinakar Pundkar emphasised that the food vending zone would be set up in hygienic condition and recalled that previously, the stalls had been set up in unhygienic areas, where the customers found it to be uncomfortable while eating.

After the vending zone has been developed, the KMC will call for third party vendors through tenders to maintain the vending zone for two or three years. According to officials, the Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KSCCL) has allocated Rs 30 lakh to set up around 40 food stalls with all infrastructure facilities in the Eat Street. The KMC has already established the Eat Street at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore in front of the PR Government Degree College and Mc Lauran High school.

Some pedestrians are complaining that the entire area is littered with the leftovers after consuming biryani and other items. Some students complained that they feel nausea due to the strong odours coming from the preparations of food material.

Most of the people opined that the KMC should take immediate steps to prevent the unhygienic atmosphere prevailing in the area.

The Commissioner stated that people should not occupy footpaths and hinder the movement of the people. He ordered the officials concerned to remove the vendors squatting on footpaths and hindering the movement of people. He said that the rate of accidents would be minimised if people choose to walk and utilise the footpaths.