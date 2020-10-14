Kakinada: New building collapses due to lashes water, no casualties reported

A new building collapsed in Rayavaram village, Jaggampeta Mandal , East Godavari district like a pack of cards in view of the Polavaram gushing canal and Pushkar canal which is overflowing National highway -16. The incident occurred at 7 am Wednesday. The people ran helter – skelter as they became panicky. No casualties were reported in the incident. The incident took place at around 7.00 am and the total building got totally damaged in the incident. The traffic on the highway road came to a stand still in view of the surging waters. The Highway Mobile team of Police personnel Home Guard Mr. Arjun rescued seven persons who were stuck in the invading inundating water. In Kirlampudi all the standing crops have been submerged in water. As many as 3,780 people have been evacuated to the relief camps. A total of 2,876 people are in Kakinada city and rural areas where low lying areas.

The road between Samalkot - Kakinada is damaged due to the inundation of water and in many parts the road got breached and they are potholes which pose a great threat to the passersby. Many of the vehicles have been subjected to accidents.

According to the source the heavy rains created havoc and terrified the people of Uppada coast as nearly 10 houses in three villages at Suradapet, Jaggrajupet and Mayapatnam in U. Kothapalli Mandal . The geo tube wall was totally destroyed due to the furious sea waves and Kakinada –Uppada beach road badly damaged with boulders and stones with the force of the sea waves falling on the road.

Meanwhile , the District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy instructed the officials to alert the people living in low lying areas and take precautionary measures. He said that special teams were formed to enumerate crop loss.