Kakinada: Non-functioning of streetlights poses problems in Smart City

Kakinada: Street lights are not functioning in many areas in Kakinada smart city and people of the areas, particularly senior citizens are unable to step out after 6.30 pm in view of utter darkness prevailing in their areas. Owing to incessant rains in Kakinada, the streetlights are not at all functioning in certain areas in the smart city. Due to heavy rains, the roads have been damaged badly and with the lack of street lights, the people moving on the roads are facing hardship to go to their houses during night times.

People of various localities complained that criminal activities are on the rise owing to darkness. They wonder why the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) is apathetic when they are paying heavy taxes. They lodged complaints about the problem to the KMC officials, but they alleged that officials are not responding to sort out the problems. Some streetlights are dim and not giving proper lighting to the streets due to the darkness in the street, chain snatching and other theft cases have also been reported. The people questioned why the KMC is not able sort out the issue, though Kakinada is getting smart city funds. The affected people have made numerous representations, but the officials are negligent towards the woes of the people.

A resident, BHB Sharma, said that in the night time it is very difficult to travel on roads as there are no streetlights. The road is pitch dark and stray dogs several times are causing accidents.

Psychologist APJ Vinu stated that as many as 30 percent of streetlights do not function properly in Mallayya Agraharam. He said that recently he brought the problem to the notice of the KMC officials but it was not solved. He said that when several crores of funds are languishing why the KMC is not keen to solve the problems in the wake of criminal activities as well as accidents during night time due lack of lighting facilities in the Smart City. Vinu demanded immediate response.

KMC SE P Satya Kumari told "The Hans India" that there is no adequate lighting equipment in the stock. And casually replied that they would provide as and when the stock arrives. She said that they are giving priority to setting up the street light system. They solved most of the problems regarding street lights.