Kakinada: Number of students not to exceed 16 in classroom

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that the officials should create awareness on the coronavirus to the schoolchildren.

He inspected Gandhi Nagar Municipal High School along with DEO S Abraham here on Monday. He said that classes have been started at both public and private schools in the district from Monday. He instructed the officials thatthe number of students in the classroom should not exceed 16.

He said coronavirus can be controlled by wearing masks, washing hands with soap and following physical distance. He said when students come to school from home, every student should be informed about the precautions to be taken while going back home from school. Washing basins were set up so that every student could wash their hands as soon as they arrive at the school and the medical staff at the school should allow them into the classroom only after the ANMs have done thermal screening, the collector said.

Later, the Collector interacted with the students and listened to the lessons in the IX and X classrooms.