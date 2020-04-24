Kakinada: Officials inspect security facilities in Red Zones

Kakinada: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in East Godavari district rose to 32 and as many as eight patients were discharged, according to a release by the Health Department on Thursday.



District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collector G Lakshmisha and Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited the Red Zone areas. The Collector appealed to the people to remain indoors during lockdown.

The SP said the youth by venturing out were exposing their elders to risk. The officials have been supplying essential commodities to the people in Red Zone areas in the district. The East Godavari district administration has taken up a massive sanitation drive after six people recently tested positive for Covid-19.