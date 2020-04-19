Kakinada: Paddy to be procured at fields said Joint Collector G Lakshmisha

Kakinada: District Joint Collector G Lakshmisha has said 271 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) were opened in the district. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said the farmers need not go to the PPCs to sell their produce as there are lockdown restrictions. The PPC staff would visit the field, verify the quality parameters, certify and generate truck sheet on field.



He informed that nearly 50,000 farmers cultivated paddy during rabi in 1.65 lakh hectares in the district. He instructed the officials from the enforcement and monitoring department to ensure foolproof procurement of the paddy in the district. Each paddy procurement centre was equipped with the certified weighing machines, moisture meters, online data entry tabs and skilled staff to facilitate quality check and variety wise procurement of the paddy. He assured to implement Minimum Support Price for the produce.