Kakinada: Panel to decide Ganesh immersion site

Kakinada: As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, a committee comprising three members has been constituted to suggest the place or places of immersion of Ganesh idols, said District Revenue Officer (DRO) Ch Sathibabu.

The committee consists of Kakinada DSP, Kakinada Municipal Corporation commissioner and Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer. They will make a joint inspection and decide on the place where the Ganesh idols can be immersed in Salt Creek area at Jagannaickpur, Kakinada. He said that depending on the report, they will take the decision.

District collector Chevuri Hari Kiran said that no permissions will be accorded for public gatherings during the Ganesh festival or immersions of idols in the wake of Covid pandemic and urged people to perform puja at their homes.

He said that the height of the idols in apartments and households must not exceed three feet. He said that the pujas should be organised in strict following the Covid norms.

The collector warned severe action against the people for violating the norms. and added that all the special events and cultural programmes as part of the celebrations are prohibited.

Meanwhile, Nagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju requested joint collector Keerthi Chekuri to give permission to immerse the three feet of Ganesh idols at Salt Creek, Vinayaka Sagar, Jagannaickpur with Covid-19 protocol. He requested collector Chevuri Hari Kiran and joint collector Keerthi Chekuri not to change the venue.