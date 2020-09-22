Kakinada: Parents' consent will be taken for continuing classes, says Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Kakinada: East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy announced beginning of classes for ninth and tenth students from Monday.



Along with DEO S Abraham, he inspected PR Government Boys High School at Balajicheruvu Centre here. He said that a meeting of the School Parents Committee will be held in all public schools in the district to educate the parents of the students on the precautions to be taken against the novel Coronavirus. He said that the classes for 9th and 10th classes will be held with the consent of the students and their parents.

He said textbooks and other materials were ready for the students in the district. "If the parents have any doubts, they should come to the school and the teachers will clarify their doubts. The government is taking precautionary measures and students and parents need not fear about Covid-19. The government will supply the masks through DRDA and 50 per cent of the teachers will attend their duties," he said.

Later, the Collector distributed textbooks and uniforms to the students. He also examined nine parameters of the Naadu-Nedu works, including construction of wood work, painting, toilets, drinking water supply and green boards.