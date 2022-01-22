Kakinada: Patients deprived of free medicines in GGH

Kakinada: People complained about the poor sanitation prevailing at Government General Hospital (GGH) here, to which people from the twin districts of Godavari visit.

'The whole area is stinking and emitting foul smell.' Some patients expressed anguish that medical officers are not paying any attention towards them. "Doctors are asking us to purchase medicines in medical shops outside," they pointed out. Even though the government is spending crores of rupees on free distribution of medicines to patients, the medical personnel are shirking their responsibility and asking the patients to go to private medical shops, they criticised.

Hundreds of patients will come for ECG and X-ray, but the staff concerned are not showing attention towards them. Patients, unable to wait for longer hours, going to private hospitals to take ECG and other tests. The patients requested District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran to help them in getting scanning, X- ray and ECG services done and in getting the prescribed medicines from the GGH. They also requested the Collector to issue an order for keeping GGH free of stench and in maintaining hygiene.

Speaking to The Hans India, Government General Hospital (GGH) Superintendent Dr P Venkata Budda said that 53 corona cases were registered during third wave and added that good treatment has been provided for all. Bed capacity in the hospital has gone up to 1,211 and medical oxygen facilities are also available to meet the demand, he added. Stating that they are taking necessary steps and doing their best to keep the hospital tidy and keep the environment pure and clean, he cautioned people to be alert regarding the third wave.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Gowreswar Rao told The Hans India that despite the gradual decrease of Covid cases in the district, people should be cautious about third wave, which is in transmission stage. He said that 4,673 active cases were registered in the district and regularly between 200 to 250 positive cases were being registered in the district. He advised people to follow Covid-19 protocol.