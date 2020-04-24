Kakinada: Pensioners appeal to CM YS Jagan to pay amount

Kakinada: Pensioners have been requesting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider his stand on deducting 50 per cent pension in the wake of lockdown. They are expressing hope that they will get full pension without deduction in May. A 50 per cent cut was imposed in their pension for April.

Dr NKV Rao, a retired principal, criticised that the government was more worried about the Dwcra ladies and was squandering huge amounts to unwanted social relief measure and causing a lot of despondency to elderly pensioners by slashing 50 percent of their meagre pensions.

K Arun Kumar, another retired principal, felt that by slashing 50 percent of the pension and giving lucrative amounts to dwcra ladies is similar to the act of keeping one's parents hungry and feeding the opulent neighbours with delicious dishes.

Prasad, an executive member of Voxpopuli, an organization meant for the voiceless, echoed the same opinions and felt that the government of AP should not tamper or infringe upon the rights of pensioners particularly with regard to their pension payments.