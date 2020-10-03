Kakinada: People urged to follow Gandhian ideals

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collectors G Lakshmisha and G Rajakumari paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said the real tribute to Mahatma Gandhi was to follow the path of non-violence and peace shown by him. Everyone must take Gandhiji as an inspiration who brought all people under one roof to fight against the British and earn freedom for the country following the path and non-violence.

Gandhi Bhavan president V Gandhi, secretary YS Visghunmurthy and DVN Sharma paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan. TDP senior leader Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao and others paid rich tributes to Father of Nation at district TDP office.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University –Kakinada Registrar Prof Ch Satyanarayana paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at JNTU-K.