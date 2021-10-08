Kakinada police issues notice to Dhulipalla Narendra over allegations on Drugs issue

The TDP senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra has been in new controversy over the allegations leveled against the government regarding the drugs issue as the Kakinada police came to Narendra's house to issue a notice to attend the inquiry and give evidence regarding the criticisms made by him on drug trafficking.



The Kakinada police reached Narendra's house in Chintalapudi, Ponnur mandal in Guntur district, and served the notices. Earlier, Narendra in his press conference suspected that there were drugs in the boat that was burnt at Kakinada port.

However, police strongly objected to the remarks, and notices were given to attend the trial and give evidence. Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar has to respond to these notices.

There was an uproar from the opposition parties over the alleged trafficking of drugs to Andhra Pradesh and the severe allegations leveled by them on the government. However, the ruling party leaders had ruled out allegations and warned of cases against opposition leaders if they spew venom on the government without any pieces of evidence.

It remains to be seen how this controversy would end abd what turns it would take in near future.