Kakinada: Poor sanitation plagues Gandhinagar

Kakinada: Gandhinagar which was once a neat and clean locality is now plagued by a host of civic issues. One of the oldest areas in the Smart City, Gandhinagar has seen a marked change over the years as people made the locality their home slowly. Because of open drains, strewn garbage, lack of clean drinking water and mosquito menace, it has become a nightmare for the residents.

Although the area has schools, hospitals, department stores, petty shops and a vegetable market in its vicinity, lack of hygiene remains a matter of concern for everyone living in the area. Most people here complain about poor drainage system. Some of the lanes stink a lot as public urination menace robs the peace of mind of the colony residents.

"Despite our repeated pleas, we are not able to put an end to this problem completely as the slum dwellers surrounding the locality continue to urinate in public. We feel bad that being in Karangari Junction, the place lags in hygiene," says G Rama Krishna and Maruti Sharma, social activists.