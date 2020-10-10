Kakinada: Quality education govt priority, says Minister Kannababu

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing in reforms in education sector.

Distributing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students at Municipal Primary and High Schools at Ramanayyapet and Gaigolupaudu here on Friday, he said that Jagananna Vidya Kanuka initiative is the brainchild of the Chief Minister and is aimed at providing quality education and increasing enrolment rate in government schools.

It is also aimed at boosting the self-confidence of students from government schools. Kannababu said the CM has been giving priority to the education sector and thus implemented many welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vasati Deevena and other schemes for the poor and backward classes.

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that government schools are being upgraded in terms of infrastructure as well as human resources. He suggested that teachers should work in line with government objectives in educating students in all possible ways.

He said that government is distributing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits for the convenience of students. He urged the students to do hard work to come up in life. HM Ch Subbarao, NVS Laksmi and others were present.