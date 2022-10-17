Kakinada: Rainwater floods roads, enters houses

Kakinada: People were stuck in their houses due to the torrential rains that have been lashing Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts since Friday night.

Rainwater and sewage water entered the houses in low-lying areas. Almost all the roads were submerged in rain and drainage water. Due to this, potholes on the roads became invisible leading to accidents to pedestrians and vehicle riders.

Saturday was declared as holiday as rainwater was overflowing in schools. It was not yet known whether the schools will be opened on Monday or not since water stagnated in almost all the schools' premises across the district.

Condition of roads and drains in Amalapuram, Ravulapalem, Sakhinetipalli and other areas in Konaseema district, Peddapuram, Kakinada Rural, U Kothapalli, Pithapuram, Tuni and other areas in Kakinada district were in a pathetic state that even a small rain would make sewage water overflow on the roads. Pedestrians and vehicle users are facing a hard time due to the overflowing drains.

Low-lying areas in Kakinada, Kakinada Rural, U Kothapalli and other areas were inundated. Gandhi Nagar, Cinema Road, Dummula Peta, Rajeev Gruha Kalpa area, Jagannaickpur, Annamma Ghati Centre, RTC Complex, Collectorate and Kakinada Municipal Corporation office, Vimukthi Nagar and other areas in Smart City were

affected by rain and sewage water. People demanded the authorities to take urgent steps to prevent water stagnation.

Another problem people face due to rains is power outage.

Some people alleged that the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities are totally neglecting their duty and are indifferent to the public woes during rainy season. They questioned the authorities as why they can't show the same promptness and duty mindedness in collecting taxes in

providing facilities to the rain-affected people.

People appealed to District Collector and KMC Special Officer Krithika Shukla to take urgent steps to solve public problems during rainy season and solve the problems of the common people, who are also taxpayers.

According to the bulletin, an average 30.1 mm rain was recorded in Kakinada district in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall recorded was 140.6 mm in Kakinada Rural and the lowest rainfall recorded was 3.2 mm in Gandepalli.

In view of the impending cyclonic threat, the Konaseema district administration has sounded alert and begun to keep the officials ready to face any threat from the cyclone. District Collector Himanshu Shukla instructed the officials to be alert in low lying areas and ensure no one is troubled due to the cyclone. Collector advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 15 to 18. He wanted the officials to cooperate and coordinate about the cyclone and take necessary steps for keeping the people safe and free them from any untoward incidents. He said that control rooms have been set up in Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram and Kothapeta to help people affected by heavy rains.

People should call 08856 293104, 08856 233208, 08857 245166, 9059461848. Low –lying areas in Amalapuram like Municipal colony, Vidyut Nagar, Duddivari Agraharam, K Agraharam, Housing board colony, Surya Nagar and other areas in the city were inundated with drainage water.