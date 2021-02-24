Kakinada: Rath Yatra celebrated with devotion at Antarvedi

Kakinada: The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was celebrated with joy and devotion at Antarvedi, Sakhinetipalli, East Godavari district on Tuesday. Raja Kalindindi Kumara Rama Gopala Raja Bahadur belonging to the ancestral donors and Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik performed special puja on the occasion and flagged off the Rathayatra on the temple premises at Antarvedi.



The entire district was immersed in devotion as people including young boys danced to the tune of devotional songs to celebrate the festival. Devotees pulled the Rath after the traditional Cheera, Sare conducted by chief priest Paningapalli Srinivasa Kiran and Sthanacharya Vinjamuri Rama Rangacharyulu.

With the great applause of the devotees, the newly-erected chariot was drawn with great devotional fervour and it marked a supreme occasion for the devotees. On the sacred Bheeshma Ekadasi occasion, the devotees drew the chariot by chanting the holy 'Govinda'.

Earlier, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras the idols of the divine couple were placed in palanquin (Pallaki) and brought to the new chariot and later kept in the chariot.

Later, the chariot was stopped near the temple as per the rituals. The entire area reverberated with the chanting of Govinda. Many people hailing from various places from across the State thronged the area. Many devotees took ablution in the sea. They felt elated by participating in these rituals.

The idols of the divine couple appeared in the silken attire. Similarly, they gave darshan in the new chariot. Thousands of the people participated in the event on the occasion.

Under the directions of Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Amalapuram DSP Y Madhav Reddy made elaborate bandobast.