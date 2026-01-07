Red Book Constitution being implemented in State, alleges Roja

Nellore: Former minister and YSRCP leader R K Roja has alleged that Red Book Constitution was being implemented under the leadership of HRD minister Nara Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh.

The former minister along with party leaders met former MLA Pinnelli Rakrishna Reddy who was continuing as an undertrial for his alleged involvement in the murder cases of TDP activists in Nellore central prison on Tuesday.

Later speaking to media persons, the former minister has made sensational comments alleging that the police were wearing yellow shirts removing their police uniform.

She pointed out that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Anitha and Police department should be ashamed of themselves as AP stood at 36th place in Central Crime Ranking(CCR) and last place in Emergency Response(ER).

Roja recalled that despite SP Srinivas clearly specifying that TDP activists themselves were involved in murderst, government deliberately implicated Pinnelli brothers in the murder cases with political vengeance as the police department turned in favour of the ruling party.

While hoping that YSRCP would definitely emerge as power in the next elections, Roja said that her party would return every hing.

Saying that Ganja smuggling and atrocities against women have become common scenario Roja alleged that AP has stood at 36th rank in crime rate entire the country witnessed the apathy of the situation.

The former minister has alleged that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has resorted to back-stabbing politics by detaining Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme(RLIS) for protecting his properties in Hyderabad.

She pointed out that why Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan be as a mute spectator even though injustice was being done to Rayalaseema people.

She claimed that CMR company itself announced that Bhogapuram Airport was constructed during the YSRCP regime.

YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others were present.