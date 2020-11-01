Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna paid rich tributes to Maharshi Valmiki on the occasion of his Jayanthi on Saturday.

He also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Addressing a meeting on the occasion, explained the significance of Ramayana written by Valmiki.

He said Ramayana is a manifestation of Dharma and Valimiki portrayed Rama as an embodiment of righteousness and protector of Dharma. Born in Boya community, Valmiki later grew into a sage and presented the holy epic Ramayana to the mankind.

Venugopalakrishna said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the uplift of Backward Classes. The Chief Minister introduced several schemes for their welfare.

He said that BCs should achieve progress in society through education and the Directors of BC corporations should work hard in this regard.

Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collectors G Raja Kumari and Keerthi Chekuri participated in the meeting.