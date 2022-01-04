Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to Savitribai Phule

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju paid rich tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary at the varsity campus here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Prasad Raju asked the women faculty to get inspiration from great personalities like Savitribai Phule to achieve greater heights in life. He stated that a waiting hall will be arranged soon in all departments with all sorts of amenities and CCTV cameras will be installed in the nook and corner of the university. He insisted on women safety and security and asked the women faculty to improve their mental strength to face the challenges in life.

N Vijaya Bharathi elaborated on the life history of Savitribai Phule and urged the gathering to get inspiration from her. She said that modern women must fight against untouchability and fight for their rights. She said that educated women can mould their family in a right path and also can produce good human beings for the nation.