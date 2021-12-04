Kakinada: Sea rough as Cyclone Jawad to make landfall today

Kakinada: Though the Cyclone Jawad will make landfall on Saturday, its impact is being felt at Kakinada – Uppada Coast and Yanam sea coast with the sea turning very rough at U Kothapalli and some coastal areas in the East Godavari district on Friday.

According to sources, owing to the Jawad cyclone, the tidal waves at Kakinada and Uppada sea coast areas are rising 1 to 2 feet high. Even though the rain is scanty, the black clouds are hovering without any thunder. According to officials, if the cyclone is in full swing with blasting winds, nearly 7,000 families will be adversely affected in the coastal belt.

The district machinery is on alert and ready to face any eventuality. IMD has issued an orange warning.The sea waters crossed the Geo –Tube wall and touched the Mayapatnam road.

In Konapapapet village in U Kothapalli mandal, fishermen moved their boats to safer places.

The district administration is gearing up to face any emergency like situation in the wake of cyclone threat, which is expected to bring thunder showers along with gales on Friday night.

According to the IMD, the cyclone will affect the north coast of Andhra Pradesh as well as the district. The cyclone Jawad over west central Bay of Bengal moved north – north west wards and lay centered at 2:30pm on Friday.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further and reach west central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The wind speed intensify to 65 kmph likely.

The sea condition will be high to very high along sea coast areas in East Godavari district and Yanam.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran directed the officials to be fully prepared to effectively deal with the situation caused by the impact of cyclone Jawad in the Bay of Bengal. Collector Hari Kiran issued directions on Jawad cyclone measures to district, divisional and mandal officers. Collector Hari Kiran alerted fishermen not to venture into the sea as the impact of the cyclone is likely to continue on Saturday.

Collector Hari Kiran has said that no leave be granted to the officials, and that those already on leave be ordered to report for duty immediately. He said that the control rooms set up at all divisional centers, including the Collectorate, are required to operate 24 hours a day to monitor storm control and relief operations. He instructed the officials to conduct a wide awareness and campaign on storm warnings and precautions in the coastal villages through village and ward secretariats. He said that to be ready with assisted resettlement arrangements to move people to safer areas if necessary.

Due to the Jawad cyclone forecast, the fishermen should not go into the sea. Control rooms also were established at revenue divisional offices, the Collector's office along with the seashore mandals to receive calls from the public.

RDO Chinni Krishna said that at present there is no hazardous impact, but all officials are alert and ready to face any danger and difficulty and all necessary steps to be taken to prevent any causality.

U Kothapalli MRO L Shiva Kumar told "The Hans India '' that as per the orders of the Collector Hari Kiran, the officials are on alert and vigilant. He said that they are monitoring the situation and no one needs to be afraid of cyclones.

He said that 6 rehabilitation centers have been established in U. Kothapalli mandal to protect the people. He further said that 15,000 people are likely to be affected and hence necessary steps are being taken to protect them. People inhabiting the sea coast area are advised to vacate the places and move to safer places earmarked for them.

He further added that the information regarding change in the weather and related matters should be intimated to the Collectorate.

He also indicated that the danger is imminent and hence all steps are being taken for people's protection and cautioned them to be vigilant.