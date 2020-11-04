Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited completes 36 projects worth Rs 572 crore

Kakinada: Smart City CEO and MD Swapnil DinakarPundkar said that Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KSCCL) is the special purpose vehicle to implement all the projects under Smart Cities Mission with an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore. He said that out of 74 proposed projects, KSCCL completed 36 projects worth Rs 572 crore. He said 25 projects worth Rs 302.58 crore are in progress and 13 projects worth of Rs 97.10 crore are in tendering stage.

He said that KSCCL has undertaken the development of sports infrastructure at various places in the city to uplift the sports facilities. DrYSR Indoor Badminton Court worth of Rs 2.9 crore consists of 4 Indoor courts, office cum administrative room, storeroom, mezzanine floor for multipurpose use, separate toilets for gents and ladies. He said that the objective of this facility is to serve and train individuals for national and international tournaments.

He said that earlier fishermen had no proper space and facilities at Yetimoga, Jaggannaickpur to build boats, repairs and mend the nets. He said that the boat building yard at Kakinada is proposed with Rs 7 crore to cater to needs of fishermen community. It will be used for building new boats, repairing the old boats, mending the nets etc. It was decided to dismantle the existing dilapidated buildings and construct the new buildings to suit the general requirement of end users.

DinakarPundkar expressed his gratitude as Dr YSR Indoor Badminton Court and Boat building yard were inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of ministers Dharmana Krishna Das, ChelluboinaVenu Gopala Krishna, KurasalaKannababu, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and district collector D Muralidhar Reddy.