Kakinada: Social distancing goes for a toss

Kakinada: Some people in Kakinada are not following the lockdown guidelines seriously.

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has advised the people entering the Rythu Bazars to wash their hands there and avoid social contact. But a large number of consumers along with their family members including kids are rushing to the bazaars to purchase vegetables.

Some consumers wear masks others use handkerchiefs and clothes. But some people have been violating the rules. They are not maintaining social distance in the market.

A consumer G Kaleswara Sharma told "The Hans India" here on Sunday said that the authorities have made the arrangements to ensure social distancing. But some people were not following the Covid-19 restrictions.



Meanwhile, district police are seizing the vehicles and imposing heavy penalties for violations. People are coming into the streets for silly reasons.