Kakinada: Somu Veerraju seeks Mudragada support to BJP-JSP alliance

Kakinada: State BJP president Somu Veerraju met Kapu resevations campaigner Mudragada Padmanabham at his residence in Kirlampudi in the district on Saturday.

Both leaders, who belong to Kapu community, reportedly discussed the political scenario in the state during the meet. Later, speaking to media, Veerraju said people who were vexed with dynastic politics in the state were waiting for political change in the state.

He said in order to put an end to family rule in the state, the BJP and Jana Sena Party together would strive for success in the next elections and sought the cooperation of Mudragada Padmanabham in these efforts.

He explained the political situation to Mudragada and sought his cooperation, he said adding Mudragada had said he would convey his decision after pondering over the issue.