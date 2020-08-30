Kakinada: SP Nayeem Asmi honours cops, civilians for donating plasma
Highlights
Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi and other officials complimented two civilians and three constables for donating plasma, after recovering successfully from Covid-19
Kakinada: Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi and other officials complimented two civilians and three constables for donating plasma, after recovering successfully from Covid-19.
They honoured constables U Satyanarayana of Pamarru, CHP Reddy and N Naveen Raju of Kakinada and civilians G Giri Prasad of Kakinada and MB Sudhakar of Kamarajupeta.
Additional superintendent of police K Kumar, deputy superintendents of police Ambika Prasad, B Rama Krishna and inspectors Krishna Reddy and N Rajani Kumar were present.
