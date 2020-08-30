Kakinada: SP Nayeem Asmi honours cops, civilians for donating plasma

Kakinada: Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi and other officials complimented two civilians and three constables for donating plasma, after recovering successfully from Covid-19.

They honoured constables U Satyanarayana of Pamarru, CHP Reddy and N Naveen Raju of Kakinada and civilians G Giri Prasad of Kakinada and MB Sudhakar of Kamarajupeta.

Additional superintendent of police K Kumar, deputy superintendents of police Ambika Prasad, B Rama Krishna and inspectors Krishna Reddy and N Rajani Kumar were present.