Kakinada: SP Ravindranath Babu orders for speedy disposal of Spandana petitions

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu directed the officials to ensure the complaints and grievances submitted by the public at the Spandana programme are resolved within the stipulated time.

He said that all pending grievances should also be cleared as early as possible.

SP Ravindranth Babu conducted Spandana programme and interacted with senior citizens who turned up to submit their grievances at SP office here on Monday.

He reviewed the clearance of Spandana grievances and conducted a videoconference with officials. He directed them to visit the field to understand the grievance in detail in order to offer a fair service to the petitioners. He said that in case of any serious issues, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking investigation as required.

He said that people should come forward to express their grievances without any fear and they should also avoid delay in doing so.

On Monday, 61 grievances pertaining to various issues, including senior citizen problems and family disputes were registered during the Spandana programme.