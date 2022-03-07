Kakinada: Tribals deprived of livelihood, culture in Godavari Agency

Kakinada: Lack of livelihood options in their new habitations has put a question mark again for the survival of Polavaram project displaced families. The same is the case with their cattle. The tribes had to sacrifice every natural resource–forest, river, livelihood options–for the ambitious national project that displaced 373 habitations in Godavari agency.



In the history of India, the Polavaram project is arguably displacing the highest number, i.e., more than one lakh families - a majority of them are tribes like Konda Reddy and Koya.

In their ancestral habitations, the tribes depend on minor forest produce, which arguably misses in the land that was granted to them under the 'Land to Land' component. Until now, the displaced families survived every challenge including battles against the successive governments for the fair Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package.

However, they find it hard to tackle the new challenge of unemployment. The displaced tribal people lost their livelihood and are on the verge of starvation. Despite providing habitation for them, they are unable to live due to non-availability of livelihood. And they are also deprived of their culture.

The life of a five-member family of K Satyanarayana Reddy in Indukuru rehabilitation colony in East Godavari district speaks the whole story of the Polavaram-displaced fraternity. He belongs to the Konda Reddy tribe, a vulnerable tribal group in the Eastern Ghats. Nine months ago, Reddy had been rehabilitated from his ancestral Manturu habitation in Devipatnam mandal. "The government has rehabilitated our villagers. Along with us, our cattle were also rehabilitated. We have houses but no sheds for our cattle. We are left with no employment options in the rehabilitation colony. How do our family survive?" questions Reddy.

On March 4, Reddy narrated his tale to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In a helpless condition, Reddy has appealed to provide 200 working days under the NREGA as a last resort to find a source of income to run his five-member family. Like Reddy, thousands of displaced families are yet to find a source of employment.

In reality, the tribes were prosperous in every way with their ancestral villages being blessed with natural resources on which they depend for their survival. Now, they live in a land that is strange in every aspect of their life – social, natural, and traditional life.

Adding voice to Reddy's appeal, a Koya tribal woman shared her ordeal with the Chief Minister on March 4. Madakam Posamma of Enugulagudem said that the government had enlisted her name in the eligible list in compensation as she completed 18 years of age when notification was issued. The officials also sanctioned a site beside her father's land.

But later the officials removed her name from the eligible list on the pretext of her being married. But, she pointed out, that they have certain problems for which she seeks solutions. She said that after shifting from their villages they lost their livelihood completely. Even though they moved away they couldn't shift their cattle owing to the lack of cattle sheds in the R&R colony. She seeks justice and help for bringing their cattle to the colony. She also pointed out that they don't have a temple, community hall and burial ground and wants the government to sanction them immediately. Posamma also stated that even though she completed B Ed, she has no job till date.

The tribal people demand both the Central and State governments to provide them Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package and insist on the ways and means of providing livelihood to them. They also demand that adequate shelters should be provided to their cattle.