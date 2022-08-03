Kakinada: Tributes paid to Tricolour designer Pingali Venkayya

Kakinada: District Collector Kritika Shukla lauded Pingali Venkayya, the designer of India's national flag and freedom fighter as the unsung hero of our freedom struggle.

She said Venkayya devoted his entire life to the nation and worked relentlessly to make India a free country.

Pingali Venkayya's 146th birth anniversary was celebrated at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. The Collector paid tributes to the leader and said that Pingali Venkayya is the pride of Andhra Pradesh and his name is etched in the hearts of people forever.

Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla paid tributes to Pingali Venkayya in Amalapuram. He said Venkayya has become synonymous with the spirit of free and independent India. He reminded that Venkayya was born on August 2, 1876 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. 'On his 146th birth anniversary, we are remembering the man, who gave India an identity and united the country in its freedom struggle against the British.' Venkayya was not only a freedom fighter but a staunch Gandhian, educationist, agriculturist, geologist and writer, the Collector added.