Kakinada: Union Minister Som Parkash assures all help for development of Smart City

Kakinada: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash assured that all cooperation from the Centre will be extended for the development of Kakinada into Smart City.

He inspected Raja Tank, Vivekananda Park, Godavari Kala Kshetram (GKK), MS Sanjeev Rao Science Centre and Integrated Command Control Centre along with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Joint Collector Ilakkiya, Kakinada Mayor Sunkara Siva Prasanna on Wednesday.

Joint Collector Ilakkiya and KMC Commissioner Ramesh Babu explained to the Minister regarding various developmental works undertaken in the city with the help of smart city funds.

They informed that GGK is nearing completion for which an amount of Rs 20 crore was sanctioned by the Central government. Similarly, 80 per cent works have been completed by spending Rs 15 crore to the Science centre.

Minister Parkash said that both Centre and State are jointly striving for the development of Kakinada as Smart City. He expressed his satisfaction over the completion of works.