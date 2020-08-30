Kakinada: Utsav Samiti demands announcement of idol immersion points
Highlights
Kakinada: Nagara Utsav Samithi staged a dharna at Surtaraopeta beach here on Sunday, demanding the district administration to announce Ganesh immersion points immediately.
The Samithi president, Duvvuri Subramanyam said if the district administration fails to announce immersion points the people immerse Ganesh idols as per their wish and pleasure which poses problems.
The Samithi honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju, corporator S Lakshmi Prasanna and others were present.
