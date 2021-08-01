Kakinada: YSRCP government neglected welfare of Brahmins, flays Vemuri Ananda Surya

Kakinada: Former chairman of Brahmin Welfare Corporation Vemuri Ananda Surya has pointed out that the YSRCP government has utterly failed to render any help to the Brahmin community in the State.

While speaking to the media here on Saturday, Ananda Surya stated that after the YSRCP government came to power, the economic conditions of the Brahmins have deteriorated significantly.

He said that during the Covid-19 crisis, the government had failed to extend any financial assistance to the poor starving Brahmins across the State. He said that during the TDP rule, the Brahmin Corporation was created and much help was rendered to the poor Brahmins by way of welfare schemes.

He lambasted the YSRCP government for pushing the State into a debt trap. He also commented that no help has been done to Hindu archakas in the State during the last two years.

TDP Kakinada Parliamentary constituency president Jyothula Naveen said that during Naidu's rule, the TDP government initiated steps for the economic uplift of all sections of people.

He said that Naidu led the State on to the path of progress and prosperity. Former Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) said that the YSRCP government has neglected the welfare of Brahmin community.